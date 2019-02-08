STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 01015

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ANAZTASIA INEZ BORREGO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ANAZTASIA INEZ BORREGO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

ANAZTASIA INEZ BORREGO

Proposed Name

TAZZ BORREGO

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 20th day of March 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Anaztasia Inez Borrego

ANAZTASIA INEZ BORREGO

HCS Pub. February 8, 15, 2019