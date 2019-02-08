No. CV 2019 01061
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 01061
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rose Mary Valencia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rose Mary Valencia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rose Mary Valencia
Proposed Name
Rose Mary Valdez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 21st day of March 2019, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #710
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rose Mary Valencia
Rose Mary Valencia
HCS Pub. February 8, 15, 2019
