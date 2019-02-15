No. CV 2019 01077
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 01077
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Stephanie Renee Roberts
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Stephanie Renee Roberts, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Stephanie Renee Roberts
Proposed Name
Stephanie Renee Cohee
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 26th day of March 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Stephanie Renee Roberts
Stephanie Renee Roberts
HCS Pub. February 15, 22, 2019
0 comments