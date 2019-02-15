STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 01077

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Stephanie Renee Roberts

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Stephanie Renee Roberts, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Stephanie Renee Roberts

Proposed Name

Stephanie Renee Cohee

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 26th day of March 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Stephanie Renee Roberts

Stephanie Renee Roberts

HCS Pub. February 15, 22, 2019