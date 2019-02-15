STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 01216

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Douglas Gene Long

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Douglas Gene Long, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Douglas Gene Long

Proposed Name

Douglas David Corpolongo

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 25th day of March 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Doug Corpolongo

Doug Corpolongo

HCS Pub. February 15, 22, 2019