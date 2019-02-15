No. CV 2019 01216
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 01216
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Douglas Gene Long
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Douglas Gene Long, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Douglas Gene Long
Proposed Name
Douglas David Corpolongo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 25th day of March 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Doug Corpolongo
Doug Corpolongo
HCS Pub. February 15, 22, 2019
