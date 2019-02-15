STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 01241

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Ramona Leyba

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ramona Leyba, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Ramona Leyba

Proposed Name

Lena Ramona Leyba

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 4th day of April 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Lena R. Martinez

Lena R. Martinez

HCS Pub. February 15, 22, 2019