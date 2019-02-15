STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 01244

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Wendy Beth Traylor

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Wendy Beth Traylor, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Wendy Beth Traylor

Proposed Name

Katherine Grace Traylor

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 4th day of April 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Wendy Beth Traylor

Wendy Beth Traylor

HCS Pub. February 15, 22, 2019