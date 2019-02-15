No. CV 2019 01244
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 01244
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Wendy Beth Traylor
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Wendy Beth Traylor, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Wendy Beth Traylor
Proposed Name
Katherine Grace Traylor
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 4th day of April 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Wendy Beth Traylor
Wendy Beth Traylor
HCS Pub. February 15, 22, 2019
