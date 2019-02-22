STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018-06142

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jazmaine S Beazer

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Kaliyah Maybel Beazer

Karmelo Montique Beazer

Ammend NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jazmaine S Beazer, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name

Kaliyah Maybel Beazer

Karmelo Montique Beazer

Proposed Name

Kaliyah Maybel Woolridge

Karmelo deangelo Woolridge

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 25th day of March 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jazmaine S Beazer

Jazmaine S Beazer

HCS Pub. February 22, March 1, 2019