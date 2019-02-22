No. D-202-CV-2018-06142
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018-06142
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jazmaine S Beazer
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Kaliyah Maybel Beazer
Karmelo Montique Beazer
Ammend NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jazmaine S Beazer, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Kaliyah Maybel Beazer
Karmelo Montique Beazer
Proposed Name
Kaliyah Maybel Woolridge
Karmelo deangelo Woolridge
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 25th day of March 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jazmaine S Beazer
Jazmaine S Beazer
HCS Pub. February 22, March 1, 2019
