STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 001214

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

LEVI B GRIEGO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LEVI B GRIEGO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name LEVI B GRIEGO

Proposed Name LEVY GRIEGO

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 4th day of April 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Levi B Griego

LEVI B GRIEGO

HCS Pub. February 15, 22, 2019