No. D-202-CV-2019 001214
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 001214
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
LEVI B GRIEGO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LEVI B GRIEGO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name LEVI B GRIEGO
Proposed Name LEVY GRIEGO
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 4th day of April 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Levi B Griego
LEVI B GRIEGO
HCS Pub. February 15, 22, 2019
0 comments