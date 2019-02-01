No. D-202-CV-2019 00850
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sharon Elizabeth Jolley
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sharon Elizabeth Jolley, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Sharon Elizabeth Jolley
Proposed Name
Sharon Elizabeth Bradford
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAR 06 2019, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sharon Jolley
Sharon Jolley
HCS Pub. February 1, 8, 2019
