STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

NO.: D-202-CV-2019-00911

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR

NAME CHANGE AND/OR BIRTHDATE

CORRECTION FOR ANITA LOUISE BARELA,

Petitioner.

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE AND/OR

BIRTHDATE CORRECTION FOR ANITA LOUISE BARELA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ANITA LOUISE BARELA, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen (14) years, has filed a Petition for Name Change and/or Birthdate Correction in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks the correction of her birthdate on her Certificate of Birth from February 3, 1948 to February 13, 1948. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge, on the 27th day of March, 2019, at the hour of 10:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas, NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully Submitted,

JEWELL LAW OFFICE

/s/ Tommy Jewell

TOMMY JEWELL

500 Marquette NW, Suite 150

Albuquerque, NM 87102

(505)247-7426

Fax: (505)243-6472

tommyjewell@gmail.com

HCS Pub. February 22, March 1, 2019