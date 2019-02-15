STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 01245

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Laura Lynn Sanchez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Laura Lynn Sanchez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Laura Lynn Sanchez

Proposed Name Laura L. Lynn

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 27th day of March 2019, at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #702

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Laura Sanchez

Laura Sanchez

HCS Pub. February 15, 22, 2019