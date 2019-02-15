No. D-202-CV-2019 01245
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 01245
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Laura Lynn Sanchez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Laura Lynn Sanchez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Laura Lynn Sanchez
Proposed Name Laura L. Lynn
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 27th day of March 2019, at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #702
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Laura Sanchez
Laura Sanchez
HCS Pub. February 15, 22, 2019
