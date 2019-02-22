STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 01483

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Domingo Garcia Rios

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Domingo Garcia Rios, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Domingo Garcia Rios

Proposed Name Dom Garcia

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 16 day of April 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Domingo Garcia Rios

Domingo Garcia Rios

HCS Pub. February 22, March 1, 2019