No. D-202-CV-2019 01483
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 01483
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Domingo Garcia Rios
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Domingo Garcia Rios, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Domingo Garcia Rios
Proposed Name Dom Garcia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 16 day of April 2019, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Domingo Garcia Rios
Domingo Garcia Rios
HCS Pub. February 22, March 1, 2019
