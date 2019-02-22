Notice is hereby given that NORTHEAST HEIGHTS SELF STORAGE, 4801 EUBANK BLVD NE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87111, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for LIVE BID auction. Northeast Heights Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: MARCH 13, 2019 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at Northeast Heights Self Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

30006 MOLINA, Robert A. 11315 Del Rey Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87122 Exercise equipment, roll top desk, (2) refrigerators. Chairs, dining table, dolley.

50017 SANCHEZ, Isaac 9900 Spain Rd NE. Apt J-1015 Albuquerque, NM 87111 totes, boxes, fishing equipment.

50055 HADADY, Eric 2712 Pennsylvania NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 chest of drawers, side table, dining table, bicycle, printer/copier, chair, tv stand, washer, bathroom stand, dining chair.

60083 ROCHE, Michelle L. 201 Wyoming Blvd Trlr #56 Albuquerque, NM 87123

Totes, briefcase, bedding, clothes.

23024 JOE, Rose PO Box 11073 Albuquerque, NM 87192 couch, bedframe, totes, coffee table.

25016 EGHBALIEH, Keyvan PO Box 92216 Albuquerque, NM 87199 boxes of shoes, TV, bedding.

