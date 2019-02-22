Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for LIVE bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: March 14, 2019 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

E-15 BARRETT-MITCHELL, Lydia A. 3000 Aztec Rd NE Sp #23 Albuquerque, NM 87107 boxes & totes, tools, clothes, bedding, luggage, chairs, microwave, dog crate, bed, window a/c unit, couch, shop vac

E-24 THE MASTER”S TOUCH CATHEDRAL INTERNATIONAL 6020 Juniper Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 chairs, 2 organs, TV, filing cabinet, coffee table, home décor, table, lights, stack chairs

F-17 FRANCO, Averonica 517 Rencher Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87105 boxes & totes, bed frames, tool bags, vacuum cleaner, side tables, weed eater, tools

I-69 RODRIGUEZ, Yeimy G. 972 Molten Pl NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 bookcase, bedframe, plywood

K-15 PARKER, Lawrence P. 5607 Westwood Ln The Colony, Tx 75056 boxes & totes, bed frame, sofa, toys, coffee table, speakers

L-44 SEGURA, Jonathan M. 1416 Valle Alto Ct NW Albuquerque, NM 87107 love seat, 5 bicycles, toys, box & bags, end table, bedding

N-87 CALDWELL, Frederick 9838 Academy Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87114 totes, bags, clothes

N-110 WAQUIE, Jennifer C. 9251 Eagle Ranch Rd Apt 331 Albuquerque, NM 87114 exercise equipment, 2 bookcases, rug

O-06 BORG, Raymond A. 2934 Bright Star Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 entertainment center, chest, trailer hitch, totes, bags, toys, cot, bedding

O-22 BINGHAM, Stephen J. 1201 3rd Street NW Albuquerque, NM 87102 small refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven, bicycle, luggage, boxes & totes, tool boxes

Q-33 BURTON, Trevis 18 High Deal Dr Los Lunas, NM 87103 microwave, 2 TV’s, boxes & totes, dining room chairs, vacuum, bookcase

S-15 THE MASTER”S TOUCH CATHEDRAL INTERNATIONAL 6020 Juniper Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 boxes & totes, home décor, couches, exercise equipment, luggage, ice chests, printer, trunk, cabinets, tables, briefcases

S-24 GONZALES, Amanda R. 3930 Martin SW Albuquerque, NM 87105 vacuum, 3 chests, sectional couch, dining chairs, luggage, bags, flat screen tv, dining table, coffee table, artwork, microwave

HCS Pub. February 22, March 1, 2019