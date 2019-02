COUNTY: Bernalillo

PRINTED IN: The Health City Sun

PRINTED ON: 2019: 2/15, 2/22, 3/1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY, AS LISTED BELOW, BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION , PURSUANT TO NEW MEXICO SELF STORAGE LIEN ACT, NMSA 1978, 48-11-1 TO 48-11-9, ON MARCH 16, 2019 ON STORAGEAUCTIONS.COM, AT 9:30AM. Z STORAGE AND OFFICE, 4600 LINCOLN ROAD NE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87109

UNIT(S):

109 SEBASTAIN EASTHAM, 4441 Osuna #205, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87109, DESKS, CHAIRS, FOLDING CHAIRS, DUCT INSTALLATION ROLL….78 ANTHONY MONTOYA, 2324 LEMA ROAD, RIO RANCHO, NM 87124, SPEAKER BOX, DRESSER, TABLE, CHAIR, MISC BOXES, MISC BAGS….168 VALERIE ROMERO, 10602 JENERO ST SW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121, WEDDING DRESS, CLOTHES, MISC BOXES, MISC TOTES, HABDBAGS….63 ERIC GOMEZ, P.O. BOX 35851, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87176, SPEAKERS, TOOL BOX, AIR COMPRESSOR, BANDSAW, CUSTOME WHEELS, LIGHTS, SHOP VAC, WET SAW, STONE….107-108 ERIC GOMEZ, P.O. BOX 35851, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87176, PAINT SPRAYER, SHOP VAC, SCAFOLD….99-100 ERIC GOMEZ, P.O. BOX 35851, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87176, BARBEQUE, REFRIDGERATOR, FISHING POLE, LAWNMOWER, COOLER, ASSORTED MISC BAGS….26 RICHARD GARCIA, 7936 BELL SE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87108, SPEAKER, DRESSER, ASSORTED TOYS, ASSORTED TOTES….184 NATHAN BARELA, 8900 2NS ST SW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87114, 6428 SUBIO RD, RIO RANCHO, NM 87123, HEADACHE RACK, DEWALT ITEM, DRESSER, ASSORTED BOXES, GENERATOR, AIR CONDITIONER, FLOORJACK….141 ROY MARQUEZ, 519 STAGECOASH SE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87124, FURNITURE, BOXES, TELEVISION, SPEAKERS….14 ELIZABETH MATHIS, 3531 COMANCHE NE, APTARTMENT 353, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87107, BICYCLES, BOXES, SMOKER, MICROWAVE, BED, SOFA, ASSORTED FURNITURE….38 COLLEEN OWENS, P.O. BOX 416, MCINTOSH, NM 87032, FURNITURE, TOOL BOX, FUTON, ASSORTED BOXES….160 TAKESHA HAYES,4324 PAN AMERICAN FREEWAY NE, #283, ALBUQUERQUE, NM87107, STROLLER, VACUUM, FURNITURE, CLOTHES, MICROWAVE….S9,P2-P3 DESERT HIGH PLUMBING MECHANICAL, 7304 VISTA ALEGRO, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87126, OFFICE EQUIPMENT, DRAFTING TABLE, COPPER PIPING, ASSORTED TOOLS, ASSORTED METAL.

HCS Pub. February 15, 22, March 1, 2019