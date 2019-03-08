Pursuant to the Self Service Storage Lien Act, effective 7/87.

ABQ MINI Storage, 4715 McLeod RD NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109, will sell the following unit (s) on March 20th, 2018. Sell may start with a minimum bid.

Cash only. Sell starts at 9:30 a.m.

H*48: Monique Briones, 3711 Headingly ave, Albuquerque

NM 87110; Misc Items

G*99: Linda Waugh, 3200 Wilmington Hwy, Jacksonville NC

28450; misc items

H*88: Santiago Chavez, 820 Wilmore ave se, Albuquerque

NM 87106; misc items

G*19: Mike Mahboub, 7608 Northridge ave Ne, Albuquerque

NM 87109; misc items

E*4: Chi Diec, 5727 Cibola Dr NE, Rio Rancho Nm 87144;

misc items

E*60: Kasey McNitt, PO Box 734, Tijeras NM 87059;

misc items

HCS Pub. March 8, 15, 2019