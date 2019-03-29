TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday April 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.

C-60 Damron, Misty 5 Morning Star Rd Edgewood NM 87124. Furn. & Misc. $ 821.34

C-69 Garcia, Josie. PO Box 1442 Tijeras NM 87059. Wheelchair, Misc. $ 667.34

E-131 Placencio, Daniel. 75 Hotel Cir NE ABQ NM 87123. Furn. & Misc.

E-138 Vorhies, Judy. 524 Cardenas SE Apt A ABQ NM 87108. Scooter, Bicycles, Guitars, Compressor, Tool boxes, Misc. $ 605.80

F-172 Fairbanks, Cynthia. Grill, Bike, Table, Boxes, Misc. $ 653.47

G-179 Martinez, Eileen. 11 Alejandro Rd NE ABQ NM 87123. Misc Furn. & Boxes $ 662.33

J-284 Sanchez, Gina. PO Box 585 Ft. Sumner NM 88119. Golf clubs, Misc. $ 447.60

J-313 Torres, Francisco. 10908 Love NE ABQ NM 87123. Tubs, Boxes, Misc. $ 498.52

K-385 Managers Unit : Duncan, Tina. 12999 Central NE Sp 1 ABQ NM 87123. $ 396.02 Garcia, Benita. 300 Dorado Pl SE B-2 ABQ NM 87123. $ 671.67 Lujan, Ricardo. 12401 Chico RD NE ABQ NM 87123. $545.67 Vicente, Tyanne. 12345 Mountain Rd NE Apt D ABQ NM 87112.

$ 499.44 Smoker, Appliance dolly, Suit cases, Vacuum, Boxes, DVDs, Misc.

P-454 Scott, Rachael. 2600 Americare Ct NE #10107 ABQ NM 87120. Misc HH items. $ 675.37

HCS Pub. March 22, 29, 2019

Del Rio Self Storage at

5000 Highway 314

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Selling 4 Storage units on Wednesday, April 10.

Sell starts at 10:30 am.

505-866-5452

HCS Pub. March 29, April 5, 2019