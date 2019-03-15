SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

Case No. D-202-CV-2019-01948

IN THE MATTER OF MARCOS ANDREZ LUJAN,

a Child.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner JACQULINE LOPEZ residents of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, have filed a Petition to Change Name of minor child, Marcos Andrez Lujan, in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein they seek to change his name from MARCOS ANDREZ LUJAN to MARCOS ANDREZ LOPEZ and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Victor S. Lopez, District Judge, on the 17th day of April 2019, at the hour of 11:20 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Hearing Room 510, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

MICHAEL J. SEIBEL & ASSOCIATES

BY: /s/ Michael J. Seibel

Michael J. Seibel

Attorneys for Petitioner

P.O. Box 14066

Albuquerque, NM 87191-4066

(505) 275-1700

HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2019