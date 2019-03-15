Case No. D-202-CV-2019-01948
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
Case No. D-202-CV-2019-01948
IN THE MATTER OF MARCOS ANDREZ LUJAN,
a Child.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner JACQULINE LOPEZ residents of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, have filed a Petition to Change Name of minor child, Marcos Andrez Lujan, in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein they seek to change his name from MARCOS ANDREZ LUJAN to MARCOS ANDREZ LOPEZ and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Victor S. Lopez, District Judge, on the 17th day of April 2019, at the hour of 11:20 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Hearing Room 510, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
MICHAEL J. SEIBEL & ASSOCIATES
BY: /s/ Michael J. Seibel
Michael J. Seibel
Attorneys for Petitioner
P.O. Box 14066
Albuquerque, NM 87191-4066
(505) 275-1700
HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2019
