STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 01804
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nickolasa Peña
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nickolasa Peña, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Nickolasa Peña
Proposed Name
Nickie Irene Chacon
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 11th day of April 2019, at the hour of 11:15 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nickolasa Peña
Nickolasa Peña
HCS Pub. March 8, 15, 2019
