STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 01804

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Nickolasa Peña

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nickolasa Peña, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Nickolasa Peña

Proposed Name

Nickie Irene Chacon

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 11th day of April 2019, at the hour of 11:15 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Nickolasa Peña

Nickolasa Peña

HCS Pub. March 8, 15, 2019