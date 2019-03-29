SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

D-202-CV-2019-02427

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

MARC ANTHONY TAPIA FOR ORDER OF

CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Petitioner, Marc Anthony Russell being a resident of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and an American Citizen over the age of fourteen years, filed to have his name recognized as Marc Anthony Russell, will, at the hour of 1:20 p.m. on the 2nd day of May, 2019, before the Honorable Denise Barela Sheppard, apply to the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, State of New Mexico, for an order recognizing his legal name as Marc Anthony Russell. All persons who may care to oppose the same shall take notice accordingly.

RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED,

ROZAN CRUZ & ASSOCIATES, P.C.

/s/Rozan Cruz, Esq.

Rozan Cruz, Esq.

P.O. Box 67142

Albuquerque, NM 87193

505-243-2685

505-890-3462

Rozancruz@outlook.com

HCS Pub. March 29, April 5, 2019