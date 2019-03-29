D-202-CV-2019-02427
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
D-202-CV-2019-02427
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MARC ANTHONY TAPIA FOR ORDER OF
CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Petitioner, Marc Anthony Russell being a resident of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and an American Citizen over the age of fourteen years, filed to have his name recognized as Marc Anthony Russell, will, at the hour of 1:20 p.m. on the 2nd day of May, 2019, before the Honorable Denise Barela Sheppard, apply to the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, State of New Mexico, for an order recognizing his legal name as Marc Anthony Russell. All persons who may care to oppose the same shall take notice accordingly.
RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED,
ROZAN CRUZ & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
/s/Rozan Cruz, Esq.
Rozan Cruz, Esq.
P.O. Box 67142
Albuquerque, NM 87193
505-243-2685
505-890-3462
Rozancruz@outlook.com
HCS Pub. March 29, April 5, 2019
