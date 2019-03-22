Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act (N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq.) Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 4200 Bogan Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held by Spectrum Auction, LLC on April 10, 2019 at 9 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY. Owner reserves the right to cancel any sale if bids are, in the discretion of Grizzly Self Storage, unreasonable.

Unless rents are paid in full before 8:59 am on April 10, 2019 the following units will be auctioned:

101 HANSON 557 Tramway Blvd NE Apt 152 ABQ, NM 87123 Household

133 JOHNSON 2900 Damacio Rd NW ABQ, NM 87104 Household

209 JARAMILLO PO Box 1836 Bernalillo, NM 87004 Daycare furnishings, toys and supplies

211 PIZARRO-HERNANDEZ 817 Marquette Ave NW ABQ, NM 87102 Household

314 SWISHER 301 El Pueblo Rd NW Apt. 1205 ABQ, NM 87105 Household

454 RICHARD 6915 Edwina ST ABQ, NM 87110 Piano, Wardrobe, Treadmill

552 PHILLIPS 3509 Calle Suenos SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Household

Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 5450 Pino Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held by Spectrum Auction, LLC on April 10, 2019 at 10:30 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY. Owner reserves the right to cancel any sale if bids are, in the discretion of Grizzly Self Storage, unreasonable.

Unless rents are paid in full before 10:29 am on April 10, 2019 the following units will be auctioned:

A06 BOERGADINE 7701 Luana St NE ABQ, NM 87109 Household

A21 WILLIAMS 66120 Glenochey Way NE ABQ, NM 87113 Household

B06 POLK PO Box 93727 ABQ, NM 87109 Household

M03 FALLIS 7504 San Pedro Dr. NE ABQ, NM 87109 Bags and Clothes

N72 MILLER 3620 Wyoming NE #110 ABQ, NM 87111 Household

HCS Pub. March 22, 29, 2019