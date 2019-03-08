STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. 2018 05295

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Graciela Carrillo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Graciela Carrillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Graciela Carrillo

Proposed Name Gabe Carrillo

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 28th day of March 2019, at the hour of 1:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #702

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Graciela Carrillo

Graciela Carrillo

HCS Pub. March 8, 15, 2019