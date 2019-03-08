No. 2018 05295
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. 2018 05295
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Graciela Carrillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Graciela Carrillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Graciela Carrillo
Proposed Name Gabe Carrillo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 28th day of March 2019, at the hour of 1:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #702
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Graciela Carrillo
Graciela Carrillo
HCS Pub. March 8, 15, 2019
