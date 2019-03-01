No. CV 2019 001673
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 001673
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gloria Archibeque
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gloria Archibeque, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Gloria Archibeque
Proposed Name
Betty Gloria Archibeque
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 4th day of April 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Betty Gloria Cordova
Gloria Archibeque also known as Betty Gloria Cordova (current)
HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 2019
