SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2019 002104

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

OF TIRAH NICOLE MARCUM

FOR CHANGE OF NAME (ADULT)

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tirah Nicole Marcum, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, NM, Bernalillo County, and over the age of 14 years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, County of Bernalillo, NM, wherein she seeks to change her name from Tirah Nicole Marcum to Tirah Nicole Bustamante, and that this Petition will be heard before the Hon. VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 24th day of April, 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Second Judicial District Courthouse, Bernalillo County, Albuquerque, NM. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Tirah Nicole Marcum

Tirah Nicole Marcum

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2019