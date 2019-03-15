No. CV 2019 002104
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2019 002104
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
OF TIRAH NICOLE MARCUM
FOR CHANGE OF NAME (ADULT)
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tirah Nicole Marcum, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, NM, Bernalillo County, and over the age of 14 years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, County of Bernalillo, NM, wherein she seeks to change her name from Tirah Nicole Marcum to Tirah Nicole Bustamante, and that this Petition will be heard before the Hon. VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 24th day of April, 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Second Judicial District Courthouse, Bernalillo County, Albuquerque, NM. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Tirah Nicole Marcum
Tirah Nicole Marcum
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2019
