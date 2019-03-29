No. CV 2019 002543
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 002543
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Dorothy Ann Geraldine Gabaldon
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dorothy Ann Geraldine Gabaldon, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Dorothy Ann Geraldine Gabaldon
Proposed Name Geraldine Dorothy Ann Gabaldon
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 25th day of April 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Dorothy Ann Geraldine Gabaldon
Dorothy Ann Geraldine Gabaldon
HCS Pub. March 29, April 5, 2019
