STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 002543

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Dorothy Ann Geraldine Gabaldon

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dorothy Ann Geraldine Gabaldon, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Dorothy Ann Geraldine Gabaldon

Proposed Name Geraldine Dorothy Ann Gabaldon

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 25th day of April 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Dorothy Ann Geraldine Gabaldon

Dorothy Ann Geraldine Gabaldon

HCS Pub. March 29, April 5, 2019