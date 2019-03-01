No. CV 2019 01267
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 01267
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Madeline April McCullough
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Madeline April McCullough, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Madeline April McCullough
Proposed Name
Madeline April Cash
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAR 20 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Madeline April McCullough
Madeline April McCullough
HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 2019
