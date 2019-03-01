STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 01267

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Madeline April McCullough

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Madeline April McCullough, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Madeline April McCullough

Proposed Name

Madeline April Cash

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAR 20 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Madeline April McCullough

Madeline April McCullough

HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 2019