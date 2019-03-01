STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 01619

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jose Santiago Eliseo Roybal

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Santiago Eliseo Roybal, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Jose Santiago Eliseo Roybal

Proposed Name

Jimmy Eliseo Roybal

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAR 27 2019, at the hour of 10:30 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jose Santiago Eliseo Roybal

Jose Santiago Eliseo Roybal

HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 2019