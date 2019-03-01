No. CV 2019 01619
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 01619
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jose Santiago Eliseo Roybal
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Santiago Eliseo Roybal, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jose Santiago Eliseo Roybal
Proposed Name
Jimmy Eliseo Roybal
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAR 27 2019, at the hour of 10:30 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jose Santiago Eliseo Roybal
Jose Santiago Eliseo Roybal
HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 2019
