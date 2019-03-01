STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 01706

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Rosie Lee Harding

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rosie Lee Harding, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Rosie Lee Harding

Proposed Name

Rosa Lee Harding

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 6th day of May 2019, at the hour of 1:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Rosie Lee Harding

Rosie Lee Harding

HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 2019