No. CV 2019 01706
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 01706
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rosie Lee Harding
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rosie Lee Harding, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rosie Lee Harding
Proposed Name
Rosa Lee Harding
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 6th day of May 2019, at the hour of 1:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rosie Lee Harding
Rosie Lee Harding
HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 2019
0 comments