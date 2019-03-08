STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 01924

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ISAVEL NAVARRO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ISAVEL NAVARRO, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

ISAVEL NAVARRO

Proposed Name

ELIZABETH M. NAVARRO

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 26th day of April 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Isavel Navarro

ISAVEL NAVARRO

HCS Pub. March 8, 15, 2019