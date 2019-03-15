STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 02059

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Juan Isidro Armijo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Juan Isidro Armijo , Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Juan Isidro Armijo

Proposed Name John I. Armijo

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 10th day of April 2019, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Juan Isidro Armijo

Juan Isidro Armijo

HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2019