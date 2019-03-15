STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 02084

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Annabelle Lee Poling

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Annabelle Lee Poling, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Annabelle Lee Poling

Proposed Name

Lee Daniel Poling

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 30 day of April 2019, at the hour of 1:20 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Annabelle Poling

Annabelle Lee Poling

HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2019