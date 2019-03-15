No. CV 2019 02084
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 02084
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Annabelle Lee Poling
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Annabelle Lee Poling, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Annabelle Lee Poling
Proposed Name
Lee Daniel Poling
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 30 day of April 2019, at the hour of 1:20 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Annabelle Poling
Annabelle Lee Poling
HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2019
