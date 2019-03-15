STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 02097

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Matthew Fredrick Campbell

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Matthew Fredrick Campbell, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Matthew Fredrick Campbell

Proposed Name

Matthew Fredrick Peralta

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 9th day of April 2019, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Matthew Campbell

Matthew Fredrick Campbell

HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2019