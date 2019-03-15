No. CV 2019 02097
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 02097
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Matthew Fredrick Campbell
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Matthew Fredrick Campbell, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Matthew Fredrick Campbell
Proposed Name
Matthew Fredrick Peralta
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 9th day of April 2019, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Matthew Campbell
Matthew Fredrick Campbell
