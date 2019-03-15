No. CV 2019 02167
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 02167
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Domitila Anunciacion Maes
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Domitila Anunciacion Maes, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Maria Domitila Anunciacion Maes
Proposed Name Tila Mary Maes
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 30 day of April 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Tila M. Martinez
Tila M. Martinez
HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2019
