STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 02167

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Domitila Anunciacion Maes

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Domitila Anunciacion Maes, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Maria Domitila Anunciacion Maes

Proposed Name Tila Mary Maes

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 30 day of April 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Tila M. Martinez

Tila M. Martinez

HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2019