STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 02262

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

DAVID MATTHEW ARAGON

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that David Matthew Aragon, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

David Matthew Aragon

Proposed Name

Roman Matthew Aragon

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Erin O’Connell, District Judge, on the 24 day of April 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ David Matthew Aragon

David Matthew Aragon

HCS Pub. March 22, 29, 2019