No. CV 2019 02262
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 02262
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
DAVID MATTHEW ARAGON
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that David Matthew Aragon, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
David Matthew Aragon
Proposed Name
Roman Matthew Aragon
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Erin O’Connell, District Judge, on the 24 day of April 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David Matthew Aragon
David Matthew Aragon
HCS Pub. March 22, 29, 2019
