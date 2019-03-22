STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 02293

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Virginia May Roybal

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Virginia May Roybal, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Virginia May Roybal

Proposed Name

Virginia Stella Roybal

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of APR 24 2019, at the hour of 10:30 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Virginia May Roybal

Virginia May Roybal

HCS Pub. March 22, 29, 2019