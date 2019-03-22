No. CV 2019 02293
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 02293
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Virginia May Roybal
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Virginia May Roybal, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Virginia May Roybal
Proposed Name
Virginia Stella Roybal
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of APR 24 2019, at the hour of 10:30 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Virginia May Roybal
Virginia May Roybal
HCS Pub. March 22, 29, 2019
