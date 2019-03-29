No. CV 2019 02323
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 02323
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Phyllis Denise Pepin
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Phyllis Denise Pepin, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Phyllis Denise Pepin
Proposed Name
Denise Phyllis Pepin
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 16th day of April 2019, at the hour of 10:00 a.m, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Phyllis Denise Pepin
Phyllis Denise Pepin
HCS Pub. March 29, April 5, 2019
