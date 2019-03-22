SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2019 02324

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Margaret Ann Yazzie

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Margaret Ann Yazzie, Resident of the Los Ranchos, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Margaret Ann Yazzie

Proposed Name

Kapriana Keala Karneal

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 1st day of May 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Margaret Ann Yazzie

Margaret Ann Yazzie

HCS Pub. March 22, 29, 2019