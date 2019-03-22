No. CV 2019 02324
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2019 02324
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Margaret Ann Yazzie
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Margaret Ann Yazzie, Resident of the Los Ranchos, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Margaret Ann Yazzie
Proposed Name
Kapriana Keala Karneal
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 1st day of May 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Margaret Ann Yazzie
Margaret Ann Yazzie
HCS Pub. March 22, 29, 2019
