STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV 2019 001456

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Alexus Bianca Sanchez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alexus Bianca Sanchez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Alexus Bianca Sanchez

Proposed Name

Alex Mathew Sanchez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 12 day of April 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Alexus Sanchez

Alexus Sanchez

HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2019