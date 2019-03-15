No. D-202-CV 2019 001456
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Alexus Bianca Sanchez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alexus Bianca Sanchez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Alexus Bianca Sanchez
Proposed Name
Alex Mathew Sanchez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 12 day of April 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alexus Sanchez
Alexus Sanchez
HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2019
