No. D-202-CV-2019 002060
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Matthew Caleb McGowan
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Matthew Caleb McGowan, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Matthew Caleb McGowan
Proposed Name
Matthew Caleb Purdom
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 14th day of May 2019, at the hour of 1:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Matthew Caleb McGowan
Matthew Caleb McGowan
HCS Pub. March 15, 22, 2019
