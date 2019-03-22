SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2019-01012

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

MALE GONZALES

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Male Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Male Gonzales

Proposed Name

Juan Anthony Fajardo

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 1st day of May 2019, at the hour of 11:40 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Courtroom 516, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Juan Anthony Fajardo

Juan Anthony Fajardo

HCS Pub. March 22, 29, 2019