No. D-202-CV-2019-01012
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2019-01012
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MALE GONZALES
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Male Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Male Gonzales
Proposed Name
Juan Anthony Fajardo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 1st day of May 2019, at the hour of 11:40 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Courtroom 516, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Juan Anthony Fajardo
Juan Anthony Fajardo
HCS Pub. March 22, 29, 2019
