STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 01666

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Perla Paola Olivas

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Perla Paola Olivas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Perla Paola Olivas

Proposed Name

Dante Santiago Olivas

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 10th day of April 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Perla Olivas

Perla Olivas

HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 2019