No. D-202-CV-2019 01666
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 01666
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Perla Paola Olivas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Perla Paola Olivas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Perla Paola Olivas
Proposed Name
Dante Santiago Olivas
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 10th day of April 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Perla Olivas
Perla Olivas
HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 2019
