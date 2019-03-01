No. D-202-CV-2019 01675
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Elena Vigil
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elena Vigil, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Elena Vigil
Proposed Name Helen Vigil
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 4th day of April 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Elena Vigil
Elena Vigil
HCS Pub. March 1, 8, 2019
