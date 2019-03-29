STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 02569

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Vanessa Denise Gonzales

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vanessa Denise Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Vanessa Denise Gonzales

Proposed Name

Denise Vanessa Gonzales

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 9th day of May 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Vanessa Denise Gonzales

Vanessa Denise Gonzales

HCS Pub. March 29, April 5, 2019