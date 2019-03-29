No. D-202-CV-2019 02569
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 02569
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Vanessa Denise Gonzales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vanessa Denise Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Vanessa Denise Gonzales
Proposed Name
Denise Vanessa Gonzales
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 9th day of May 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Vanessa Denise Gonzales
Vanessa Denise Gonzales
HCS Pub. March 29, April 5, 2019
