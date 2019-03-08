Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 03-25-19 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 419 Heather R Ezell 7700 LD Knox RD Gilbert LA 71336. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Fridge, couches, TV, TV stand, mattress, box spring, bags, misc items.

Unit # Ricky Harper 518 Everitt AVE Lot 55 Panama City FL 32401. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Boxes, bags, bins, misc items.

HCS Pub. March 8, 15, 2019