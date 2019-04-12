Notice of Public Sale

On July 1, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 15 minuets after until each car has been auctioned the undersigned will offer to see or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s)

2000 Lincoln Town Car 4dr, VIN# 1LNHM83W1YY864649, total amount of charges incurred, $ 1,880.96.

2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr, VIN# 1G1PH5SB0F7157426, total amount of charges incurred, $1,924.16.

At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2019