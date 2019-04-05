Sentry Storage Legal Notice

This serves as official “Notice to Enforce Lien,” complete disposition of the following units located at 4036 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe NM 87507. Entire contents will be disposed of on or after April 15 2019 at 8:00 am at 4036 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe NM 87507.

Unit 11-David Elsasser Box 2697 Ranchos de Taos NM 87557-Including but not limited to tools furniture and assorted boxes and belongings.

Unit 45-Antonio Vargas 2801 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe NM 87507-Including but not limited to clothing and assorted boxes and belongings.

Unit 124-Lisa Condon 518 Old Santa Fe Trail #407 Santa Fe NM 87506-Including but not limited to assorted boxes and belongings.

Unit 182-Kenneth Ball 301 E Harmony Rd #205 Ft Collins CO 80525-Including but not limited to clothing and assorted boxes and belongings.

Unit 232-Brenda Vigil 10C Rattlesnake Rd Santa Fe NM 87508-Including but not limited to furniture clothing and assorted boxes and belongings.

Unit 507-Rosa Lopez 3957 Riverside Dr Santa Fe NM 87507-Including but not limited to clothing and assorted boxes and belongings.

Unit 527-Joyce Pacheco 2861 Agua Fria Santa Fe NM 87505-Including but not limited to furniture clothing and assorted boxes and belongings.

Unit 902-Renee Martinez Box 15322 Santa Fe NM 87592-Including but not limited to shelving tools and assorted containers.

HCS Pub. April 5, 12, 2019