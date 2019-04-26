Notice of Auction

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN PURSUANT TO THE NEW MEXICO SELF STORAGE LEIN ACT THAT THE FOLLOWING UNITS WILL BE AUCTIONED OR OTHER WISE DISPOSED OF IN ORDER TO SATISFY LEINS CLAIMED FOR DELINQUENT RENT AND OTHER RELATED CHARGES. BIDING AND VIEWING OF AUTIONED ITEMS WILL BE ON 05/09/2019 AT 6:00 PM AT www.MyAuctionAddiction.com . ALAMEDA STORAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REFUSE ANY BID FOR ANY REASON, CASH ONLY.

Unit# A-23: Melinda Carviso 408 Maple St. SE Albuquerque NM 87106 Couch, plastic containers, folding table, wicker basket, shelves, black bags, etc.

Unit# C-24: Martin Pena 1600 2nd St. SE Rio Rancho NM 87124 Mattress, couch night stand, boxes, hook on spinner rims, etc.

Unit# D-20: Harold Weingardt 8504 Green Arbor Rd NE Albuquerque NM 87122

Treadmill, table, chairs, trash cans, pictures, misc. boxes, etc.

Alameda Storage reserves the right to withdraw any of the above units prior to auction; without prior notice.

HCS Pub. April 26, May 3, 2019