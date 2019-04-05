ALMOST ANYTHING STORED LEGAL NOTICE
STORED LEGAL NOTICE
Unit #008 Contents belonging to
Eloise Gutierrez
1146 Gilbert St.
Belen, NM 87002
Included but not limited to: Boxes and Furniture
Unit #143 Contents belonging to
Partricia Medina-Marquez
120 El Cerro Loop
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes
Unit #145 Contents belonging to
Maria Armijo
712 Buena Vista
Belen, NM 87002
Included but not limited to: clothes and boxes
Unit #247 Contents belonging to
Donne Holliday
1140 Juniper Ave. SE
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to: Loose items
HCS Pub. April 5, 12, 2019
