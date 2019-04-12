CAUSE NO. CV 2019 002969
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernallilo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2019 002969
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jose Benavides Jr
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Benavides Jr, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the District Court, Bernallilo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Jose Benavides Jr to Benjamin Benavidez Jr, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 2nd day of May 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernallilo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jose Benavides Jr
Jose Benavides Jr
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2019
0 comments