2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernallilo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2019 002969

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jose Benavides Jr

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Benavides Jr, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the District Court, Bernallilo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Jose Benavides Jr to Benjamin Benavidez Jr, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 2nd day of May 2019, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernallilo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jose Benavides Jr

Jose Benavides Jr

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2019