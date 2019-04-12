STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

D-202-CV-2019-02869

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

JENNIFER LEE CARLEY SANFILIPO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennifer Lee Carley Sanfilipo, a resident of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:

Current Name

Jennifer Lee Carley Sanfilipo

Proposed Name

Jennifer Lee Carley

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Lisa Chavez Ortega, District Judge, on May 20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

Sunshine Legal

/s/Beckham Angelo Rivera

Beckham Angelo Rivera

Attorney for Petitioner

PO Box 52013

Albuquerque, NM 87181

beckham@sunshinelegalnewmexico.com

505-750-3685

HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2019