D-202-CV-2019-02869
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
D-202-CV-2019-02869
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JENNIFER LEE CARLEY SANFILIPO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennifer Lee Carley Sanfilipo, a resident of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
Jennifer Lee Carley Sanfilipo
Proposed Name
Jennifer Lee Carley
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Lisa Chavez Ortega, District Judge, on May 20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
Sunshine Legal
/s/Beckham Angelo Rivera
Beckham Angelo Rivera
Attorney for Petitioner
PO Box 52013
Albuquerque, NM 87181
beckham@sunshinelegalnewmexico.com
505-750-3685
HCS Pub. April 12, 19, 2019
